HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BMEA opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 732,559 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

