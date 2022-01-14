Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

