Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,399 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 356,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

