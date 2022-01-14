Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NEWT opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.