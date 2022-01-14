First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,972 shares of company stock worth $11,255,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.