M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,191 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nautilus by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

NLS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

