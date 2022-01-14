M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 604.9% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.93.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $516.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

