TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,585 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

OXY stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

