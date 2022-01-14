State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,721 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $334.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.49 and its 200 day moving average is $395.17. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

