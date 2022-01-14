Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

