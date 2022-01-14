OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. OLO has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,658 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,712.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OLO by 339.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

