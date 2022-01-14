Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $17,680.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $15.33 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

