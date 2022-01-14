Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 197,400 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54.

Shares of TOST opened at $26.95 on Friday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

