Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

