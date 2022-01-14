Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

