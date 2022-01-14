Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $98,196.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alistair Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
