Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $98,196.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alistair Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

