CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Get CSP alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.