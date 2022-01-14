Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 14,362 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $22,459.92.

ADAP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

