Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $41,370.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.