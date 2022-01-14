State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

