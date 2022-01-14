RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 189.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

