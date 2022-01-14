Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 11,406 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.