Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

