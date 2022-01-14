$1.77 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

