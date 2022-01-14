Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,530,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.88 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

