JustInvest LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $200.11 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

