Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $6.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.