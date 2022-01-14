Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $3,907,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

