Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Sell

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of TX opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

