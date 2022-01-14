TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.