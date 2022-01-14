Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of PH opened at $327.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

