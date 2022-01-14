Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

