Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $38,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.43.

PCTY stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

