Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 45.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masimo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

