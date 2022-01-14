LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.67. LendingClub shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 87,936 shares.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

