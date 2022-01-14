Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $10.55. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,034 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

