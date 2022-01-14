Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.10. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 112 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

