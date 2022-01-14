Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Gap Down to $69.41

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.41, but opened at $67.73. Black Hills shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 763 shares.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

