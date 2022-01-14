Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $180.01

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.01, but opened at $176.05. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $169.35, with a volume of 6,361 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,340,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

