European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.12. European Wax Center shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 1,796 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

