Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

