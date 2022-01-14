North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 241.6% from the December 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NMMC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $195,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $890,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 70.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

