David D. O’toole Sells 432 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $13,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a PE ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.