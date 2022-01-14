Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.47 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -359.12, a P/E/G ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

