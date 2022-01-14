Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

