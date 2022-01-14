Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.27.
AMD stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,717 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
