Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.27.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 157,717 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.