Morgan Stanley Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $270.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

