AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,938.83 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 147,974 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in AppFolio by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppFolio by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

