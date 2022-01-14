M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,622 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -361.10 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

