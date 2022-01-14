MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.